ASTEC Workshop in Digboi College Educates Students on Solid Waste Management

Dibrugarh: Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC), Guwahati with Eco-Club of Digboi College, Department of Zoology, NSS Unit, Digboi College, and in association with IQAC Cell of the College, have conducted a day-long workshop on Solid Waste Management at the college campus recently which was supported by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).

Altogether 110 participants from various schools and college students of Digboi region took active participation in the said workshop.

It was a part of Environmental Education under Mission LiFE in Assam through ASTEC where all the students of Eco-Club of various institution were involved in the education and hands-on training to mitigate the solid waste in the grassroots level.

The programme started with anchoring the participants by Ankita Gupta, NSS Volunteer of Digboi College, followed by purpose of the workshop speech by Rajib Rudra Tariang, Coordinator of Eco-Club of Digboi College, who is also Programme Officer of NSS Unit and Assistant Professor in the department of Zoology at Digboi College.

The programme was inaugurated by Principal of Digboi College Dr. Dip Saikia. The meeting, among others, was attended by Dr. Jayanta Handique, Vice-Principal of the college, Dr. Pabitra Bharali, Coordinator, IQAC Cell, of the College besides several school teachers.

Krishanu Narayan Das, Technical Officer, Public Health & Engineering Department and Rajib Rudra Tariang, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology have conducted the workshop of Solid Waste Management, as a resource persons, smoothly. K N Das highlighted the different types of wastes generated, their segregation and proper disposal of the waste in the households before they are send to the municipality for disposal. The student found attractive the composite pit and vertical pipe composting techniques. Interaction session was also conducted where students asked several relevant questions to clear their doubts.

Rajib Rudra Tariang, in another session of the workshop delivered his presentation on Plastic Waste Management and hand-on training, how to make Eco-Bricks. Tanushree Baruah, Vaswati Ghorphalia, Gourab Mutsuddi, NSS volunteers also assisted in the eco-brick making. Later Mridupawan Kachari, NSS Volunteer offered the vote of thanks.

