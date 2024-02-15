ATEPFO attaches Talup Tea Estate in Tinsukia district of Assam

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The Recovery Officer of ATEPFO (Assam Tea Employees Provident Fund Organisation) Tinsukia Zonal Office has attached Talup Tea Estate, Talap under Doomdooma Revenue Circle in Tinsukia district for allegedly defaulting in depositing Provident Fund (PF) dues amounting to Rs 6.36 crores on Tuesday. Surprisingly this is the second time the tea estate was attached within a span of 2 years.

Mridul Hussain, Assistant PF Commissioner-cum-Recovery Officer, ATEPFO, Tinsukia under Ministry of Labour Government of Assam attached the immovable and movable properties of Talup TE by order no PF/Zo-Tin/Recovery/2024/E-176/489 & 490 of 13.02.2024 as the management of Talup TE had failed to honour the Demand Notice sent to them by the Recovery Officer. The attachment was carried out by Mridul Hussain Assistant PF Commissioner, Dhiren Kurmi enforcement officer in the presence of Circle Officer Doomdooma, Labour Inspector Kakopathar, officials of ATEPFO and representatives of ACKS and ACMS.

The Assistant PF Commissioner Hussain stated that after the attachment, the management of Talup TE owned by Apeejay Tea Limited will be unable to sell, transfer or lease out movable and immovable properties of the tea estate. It is further revealed that the same tea estate was earlier attached for defaulting PF deposit amounting Rs 7.1 crore in March 2022.

