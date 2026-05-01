Awareness meet at Arun Kumar Chanda College presses for permanent HC Bench in Silchar

A Correspondent

Silchar: In response to the call of the Cachar district unit of the High Court Bench Demand Implementation Committee, an awareness meeting was held at Arun Kumar Chanda College on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Principal Abu Taher Talukdar; Dr Bibhash Deb, Vice-President of the High Court Bench Demand Implementation Committee, Silchar unit; Vishnu Debnath, retired District & Sessions Judge; and leading advocates like Dipak Kumar Deb, Prasenjit Kumar Deb, and Shantanu Naik.

Advocate Dharmananda Deb presented the core issues highlighting the urgent need for the establishment of a permanent High Court Bench in Barak Valley. He elaborated on the difficulties faced by litigants due to geographical distance, the growing number of pending cases, and the barriers to effective access to justice, supporting his points with relevant data and practical insights.

Advocate Shantanu Naik explained various aspects of the directions and observations of the Supreme Court, emphasising the constitutional and legal importance of decentralisation of the judiciary.

Retired District and Sessions Judge Vishnu Debnath, drawing from his judicial experience, highlighted the hardships faced by litigants, delays in justice delivery, and the pressing need for institutional reform. The programme was conducted by Snehangshu Bhattacharjee, a student of Arun Kumar Chanda Law College.

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