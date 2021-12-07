Awareness rally against violence on women across Assam

CORRESPONDENTS



GOLAGHAT: The Social Welfare Department of Golaghat carried out an awareness rally at Golaghat town in view to end violence against women on Monday. The Directorate of Social Welfare of Assam has launched a 16-day programme as part of a campaign launched by the Secretary-Chief of the United Nations to unite by 2030 to end violence against women.

In line with this, an awareness rally was also taken out from the general field of Golaghat town this morning with the aim of avoiding all gender discrimination and violence against women and girls. Deputy Commissioner Mrigesh Narayan Baruah started the rally by waving the flag. The rally was attended by District Development Commissioner Arpa Baglari, District Social Welfare Officer-in-charge Gauripriya Deori, Assistant Commissioner Papu Gogoi and district administration officials, police, anganwadis, block level women activists, livelihood seekers, school-college students, teachers and delegates from various NGOs.

TINSUKIA: Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia Narsing Pawar flagged off a rally organized by Tinsukia district Social Welfare Department for creating awareness which was followed by a workshop on Monday as a part of the 16-day programme announced by the Assam Government. The rally that began from Women's College Tinsukia culminated at DC's office.

Addressing the rally, Pawar called upon women organisations, NGOs and others to initiate safety of women and girl child in close association with social welfare department. He also felt the urgent need to create more awareness to curb domestic violence in the tea garden belt. The rally was attended by students of Women's College, supervisors of social welfare department and representatives from different organisations. Later District Development Commissioner Nayanjyoti Bhagwati dwelt at length on 'Gender-based violence & violence against girl child' at DC's conference hall. The workshop moderated by Subhramaditya Borah District Social Welfare Officer i/c was attended by Secretary District Legal Service Authority, principal Women's College, members of Kendriya Mahila Samity besides other officials.

Goalpara : A district level consultative workshop on ending violence against women and girl child was organized by the District Social Welfare Department (DSWD) on Monday at the Bapujinagar community hall of Goalpara town. Administered by noted author and social worker Geeta Das, the workshop was graced as the chief guest by Meenakshi Das Nath, Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara district. While placing her version, the DC said, "Every single person in the society has his own moral responsibility to contribute ending violence against the women and girl child."

Meenakshi Das Nath further opined that one should respect his wife the way he respects his mother. She also emphasized creating large-scale awareness about domestic violence and the preventative legal measures the victims may opt for. From the chair, Geeta Das shared her huge experience of travelling through Asia and Europe and provided vital positive suggestions for a balanced society.

On the other hand, Bhanu Saikia, additional chief medical and health officer, Santosh Choudhury, SDM&HO, Mostafa Hussain, DCPO and several other speakers spoke on the occasion expressing grave concerns on the rising trend of violence against women and suggested valuable measures to diminish the menace.

