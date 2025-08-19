Axam Xahitya Xabha Yuva Sanmilan held at Jhanji, urged to preserve language and culture

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, inaugurated the Axam Xahitya Xabha(AXX) Yuva Sanmilan held at Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma College on Sunday, organized by AXX Yuva Sangkhad under the aegis of Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha and Jhanji Sakha Xahitya Xabha.

Addressing the gathering, the noted columnist, Dr Mahanta said that youth is the force that can change literature, culture, and social thinking and that such initiatives of the Xahitya Xabha would surely make the coming generation more responsible for language and culture.

Dr Mahanta said, “The new generation must play the biggest role in today’s society and the elders must build the path for the new generation as their guides.” Dr Mahanta also added that social intelligence and transformation was needed now needed along with change.

“Today, technology has taken people a long way, but nothing can give more knowledge than books. As a result, today’s generation is in conflict among themselves,” he added.

The meeting was chaired by Padum Rajkhowa, vice-president of AXX. In his speech, he said that the youth were the main driving force of our society and culture and that therefore, the AXX had been trying to give a platform to the thoughts, talents, and enterprises of the youth up to the rural level and that this youth sanmilan was a shining example of that.

In the function, in a telephonic speech, Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, president of AXX, said that language was the vibration of our soul and that the responsibility for its preservation, enrichment, and development lay mainly with the younger generation. He also added that the AXX was always trying to take the youth forward.

Devajit Borah, secretary of AXX, explained the objective of the meeting and said that the youth were the future of the language and that their enthusiasm could take literature to the world in a brighter form. “We have always kept the doors of the Xahitya Xabha open for the younger generation,” he said.

Earlier, Jibamoni Nath, executive president, Youth Parliament sub-committee of AXX, delivered the welcome speech and briefly narrated the contributions of former Xabha presidents of Jhanji Dr Satyendra Nath Sarma, Tirtha Nath Sarma, Chandra Prasad Saikia, Binanda Chandra Baruah, and Benudhar Sarma.

The other dignitaries who attended the function were Dr Hridayananda Gogoi, Director, Translation Project, AXX, Dr Jyoti Rekha Hazarika, secretary, AXX head office, Moniram Lahon, Treasurer, AXX, along with other dignitaries of AXX.

In the sanmilan, a good number of students hailing from Assam Agricultural University and Dibrugarh University took part and demonstrated dance, performed songs, guru bandana, borgeet, recited poems, and delivered lectures. The programmes of the youth Sanmilan were anchored by noted poet Anita Gogoi, vice-president of Yuva Sanmilan of AXX.

