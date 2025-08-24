Balipara Krishak Mukti HS holds ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ camp in Kalaigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Balipara Krishak Mukti High School organized an awareness camp on the “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” initiative on Saturday. The programme, held on the school premises, was anchored by Najrul Hussain.

As part of the initiative, discussions were held to highlight the importance of strengthening unity and national integration. Journalist Arun Sarma attended the event as the chief guest. In his speech, he spoke about national unity and the ideology of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” scheme on October 31, 2015, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, which is observed as National Unity Day. The scheme aims to familiarize every state with the culture of other states, thereby improving mutual relations and nurturing positive thinking. Headmaster Putul Goswami and assistant teacher Shamsuj Zaman also addressed the gathering. More than 400 students actively participated in the programme.

