Barpeta Admin Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Mandatory For Buying Liquor

Barpeta: The Barpeta district administration has issued an order which prohibits the sale of liquor to unvaccinated buyers.

As per the latest order signed by Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta Bhusali, Tej Prasad, read that the sale of liquor is not permitted to those customers who fail to produce the certificate of vaccination for COVID-19 while purchasing liquor.

"All licensees are directed to strictly comply with the above order which comes into force with immediate effect. Any violation of this order, if reported, will be taken very seriously and action will be taken thereafter," the order read.

Reportedly, the measure has been taken to achieve 100 percent COVID vaccination within the district.

In this regard, all the licensees under the Barpeta Exercise Branch have been directed to check and ensure production of COVID vaccination certificates before sale of IMFL,beer, country spirit etc in the respective premises of all IMFL / Beer 'On', 'Off', CS Shops under Barpeta District.

According to reports, about 98.5 percent of the primary dose vaccination is full in Barpeta and Bajali districts, whereas the corresponding determine for the second dose is 66 percent.

