Barpeta’s Krishangi Kashyap Wins JISRS Best Paper Award 2025 for Lunar South Pole Study

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: Krishangi Kashyap of Barpeta has achieved a rare honour for Assam. She has received a highly prestigious accolade, the JISRS Best Paper Award 2025 (Category: Remote Sensing). Out of numerous national and international research papers published under the JISRS Award Committee, Krishangi Kashyap's paper was adjudged the best for the year 2025.

Krishangi Kashyap won the award for her research paper titled 'Physics Driven Machine Learning Based Multi-layer Surface Study of Faustini Crater Region Near the Lunar South Pole Using Chandrayaan-2 Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR).'

On Tuesday, Dr Hitendra Padalia, Secretary of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing, informed Krishangi Kashyap of this news via email and extended his congratulations. He further conveyed that this award will be formally presented to her on October 12 at Hotel Taj Vivanta in New Delhi.

Krishangi Kashyap is currently pursuing space-related research at the University of Trento in Italy.

The daughter of Hitesh Sharma and Karabi Sharma (originally from Pathsala, currently residing in Barpeta), Krishangi Kashyap had previously brought immense pride to Assam. She graduated as an IIT topper from IIT Indore in Space Engineering with an impressive 9.45 CGPA, earning the Buti Foundation Gold Medal and a departmental silver medal. Notably, she also had the honour of representing India at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference 2024 held in Texas, USA.

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