BCPL Lakwa Conducts Level-III Offsite Mock Drill

Exercise Reinforces Preparedness and Coordinates Emergency Response

Lakwa: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), a Government of India Enterprise, successfully conducted a Level-III Offsite Mock Drill at its C2+ Recovery Unit, BCPL Lakwa, District Charaideo, Assam, on 16 September 2026.

The exercise was organised to assess and strengthen the preparedness, response capabilities and coordination of BCPL and external agencies in handling a major industrial emergency. The drill was conducted in accordance with BCPL’s Emergency Response and Disaster Management Plan (ERDMP), and applicable statutory requirements.

The exercise witnessed active participation from Factory Inspector, District Administration Charaideo, NDRF, State Fire & Emergency Service, Oil India Limited (OIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) and other Mutual Aid Partner Organisations.

The exercise provided an opportunity to assess the effectiveness of existing emergency response arrangements and strengthen coordination among participating agencies. It also reinforced the importance of mutual aid, timely communication and seamless coordination in managing major emergencies.

The successful conduct of the Level-III Offsite Mock Drill reaffirmed BCPL’s commitment to maintaining high standards of safety, emergency preparedness and operational resilience. The observations and learnings from the exercise will be reviewed and utilised for further strengthening emergency response systems and preparedness at BCPL Lakwa.

BCPL appreciates the Factory Inspector, District Administration Charaideo, NDRF, State Fire & Emergency Service, OIL, ONGC, APGCL, Mutual Aid Partners and all participating personnel for their active participation and valuable support in making the exercise successful.

BCPL Management