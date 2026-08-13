BCT Road in Sonitpur closed to traffic as RCC culvert failure triggers safety concerns

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Continuous heavy rainfall in and around Bhalukpong and the collapse of an RCC culvert have severely inundated BCT Road Red at KM 35.50 under Chariduar Police Station. In view of the threat to public safety, Sonitpur District Magistrate and DDMA Chairperson Ananda Kumar Das has ordered the temporary closure of the affected stretch under Sections 33 and 34(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Vehicular movement will remain restricted until further orders. Only authorised rescue, relief, emergency, police, fire and health service vehicles will be allowed.

The Officer-in-Charge of Chariduar Police Station has been directed to enforce the restriction. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been asked to assess the road, install barricades and warning signs, undertake drainage and dewatering measures, and restore the stretch at the earliest.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid the affected road and comply with the restrictions. The closure will remain in force until the road is declared safe by the competent authority.

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