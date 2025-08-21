BEEO of Laokhowa Education Block Arrested for Taking Bribe in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Mehbub Ahmed Laskar, BEEO of Laokhowa Education Block, was arrested on Tuesday by the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Cell for allegedly taking a bribe from a retired teacher. The education official was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from Rudra Mohan Chakrabarty, a retired teacher, for processing his pension. The teacher had been running from pillar to post for months to get his pension processed, but the official had been delaying it, allegedly due to non-payment of bribe. The Anti-Corruption Cell took action based on a complaint filed by the teacher and caught the official in the act of accepting the bribe. The officer has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

Also Read: Charaideo Excise official, constable arrested while fleeing with bribe money

Also Watch: