Bengali Parishad Meet in Haflong Urges Unity, Communal Harmony and Cultural Preservation

Correspondent

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao District Committee of Bengali Parishad Assam (BPA) held a special general meeting on the premises of Jagannath Temple in Haflong on Sunday under the chairmanship of district president Rajat Kanti Nath.

The meeting was attended by the chief advisor of Bengali Parishad Assam and MLA Shiladitya Dev; state president Dr Shantanu Kumar Sanyal; district administrative general secretary Uttam Dey; organisational general secretary Biplab Dev; legal vice-president Dayamoni Singh; advisors Liton Chakraborty, Anup Kumar Biswas and Dhiraj Das, along with representatives from the Umrangso, Mahur, Langting and Haflong Ancholik committees.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Rajat Kanti Nath, followed by floral tributes to the portrait of Swami Vivekananda. Tributes were also offered by Dr Shantanu Kumar Sanyal, MLA Shiladitya Dev, Liton Chakraborty, Partha Pratim Dey, Gopa Choudhury and Bikramjit Choudhury.

Representatives of the Bangali Kalyan Parishad and the Haflong branch of the Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan were also present at the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, state president Dr Shantanu Kumar Sanyal and MLA Shiladitya Dev urged members to strengthen the organisation while maintaining unity, communal harmony and cordial relations with all communities while preserving and protecting their culture, language and legacy.

Among others, Rajat Kanti Nath, Biplab Dev and Liton Chakraborty also addressed the meeting, highlighting the organisation’s future programmes.

Also Read: Bengali Parishad seeks cabinet representation for Bengalis in Brahmaputra Valley