Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeps all six Assembly seats in Dibrugarh district

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The BJP on Monday recorded a clean sweep in Dibrugarh district, winning all six Assembly constituencies in what amounts to one of the party’s most emphatic district-level performances in the Assam Assembly elections.

The most commanding victory of the day came from the Dibrugarh constituency, where four-time BJP MLA and state Power Minister Prasanta Phukan defeated Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Mainak Patra by a massive margin of 72,043 votes — his fifth consecutive win from the tea city and his largest victory margin to date.

“This overwhelming mandate is a reflection of the people’s trust in the BJP government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. I am humbled and will continue to serve Dibrugarh with the same sincerity,” Phukan said after his win.

In Tingkhong, sitting MLA and state Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah secured a hat-trick by defeating Congress candidate Bipul Gogoi by 49,026 votes, consolidating his position as one of the BJP’s most dominant faces in Upper Assam.

“This victory belongs to the workers, the people of Tingkhong, and the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. We will accelerate development in the constituency over the next five years,” Borah said.

In Naharkatia, sitting BJP MLA Taranga Gogoi defeated Congress candidate and former Minister Pranati Phukan by over 60,000 votes.

In Chabua-Lahowal, BJP candidate Binod Hazarika defeated Congress candidate Pranjal Ghatowar by 50,914 votes. In Duliajan, BJP candidate and former Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli overcame Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Gogoi by over 10,000 votes in what had been considered one of the more competitive contests in the district.

The closest result of the day came from Khowang, where BJP candidate Chakradhar Gogoi defeated Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi by 9,984 votes — ending the AJP chief’s bid for a first electoral victory from the newly formed constituency.

Also Read: BJP’s Big Win in Assam: NDA Secures Landslide Victory as Opposition Heavyweights Suffer Major Defeats