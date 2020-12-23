Bharatiya Janata Party worker killed in Baksa

A Correspondent



Baksa: Sensation prevailed in Lamidara near Mushalpur in Baksa district after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly hacked to death with a sharp weapon. The incident, which took place merely days after the BTC election, has created fear in the district of Baksa. BJP worker MintuKalita was reportedly intercepted on Monday night while returning home from his business establishment and killed at Lamidara area near Baksa district headquarter Mushalpur. Kalita, who was also a contractor by profession, was reportedly returning home on his scooter bearing registration No AS-28A-9957 when he was attacked by miscreants. Most of the injuries were seen on the head, police have confirmed.

Police were informed about the recovery of Mintu Kalita's body around 7 am on Tuesday. "We have recovered a khukuri's cover, which we suspect to be the murder weapon. He is a contractor so we will investigate his business dealings. We are also going to conduct a probe into his personal life," an official said, adding that "investigations are currently underway".

Meanwhile, local BJP workers have demanded justice for the deceased. "This is the first time that something like that has occurred since the formation of the BTC government. We are urge BTC chief Promod Boro to take immediate action to identify the miscreants and to take action against the culprits," the locals said.

Some of the local people also suspect that the deceased, who was a well-established businessman, was killed for money. "We are hesitant to term this as a political conspiracy as by and large peace has been witnessed in these parts. The robbery angle cannot be ruled out as the deceased was also a local contractor and would often carry a lot of money," said local people.

Also watch: Death sentence for rape accused of Biswanath Chariali

Also Read: Custodial deaths maximum in Assam among the Northeast States



