Bharatiya Janata Party–Asom Gana Parishad alliance sweeps all five Assembly seats in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The counting of votes in the General Assembly Election for the five constituencies of Golaghat district was conducted on Monday.

According to the results, four out of five seats in Golaghat have been won by the BJP, while one has been bagged by the Asom Gana Parishad.

BJP’s Ajanta Neog won the Golaghat LAC with a margin of 43,759 votes. Neog received 1,02,5212 votes, while Bitupon Saikia of the Congress got 58,453 votes, Independent candidate Rubul Bora received 227, and 2243 voters polled NOTA.

In Dergaon Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Mridul Dutta won with a total difference of 36,953, winning 90,049 votes. His opposition, Congress candidate Sagorika Bora, received 53,096 votes, AAP candidate Pulin Gogoi received 2,902 votes, while 2,583 votes went to NOTA.

In Khumtai Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Mrinal Saikia won with a margin of 58,412 votes. He received 91,127 votes, whereas Congress candidate Roselina Tirkey got 32,715 votes, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Amit Nag received 17,090 votes, AAP candidate Ashish Hazarika received 1833 votes, Bhobeswar Dusad received 1,065 votes, and 2,146 votes were registered as NOTA.

In the Sarupathar Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Biswajit Phukan won with a total difference of 56,080 votes. He won 96,341 votes, while Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Jibon Chutia received 40,261 votes, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Sahil Munda received 11,852 votes, and 2,386 votes went to NOTA.

In the Bokakhat Assembly constituency, AGP candidate Atul Bora won with a total difference of 60,085 votes. He received 80,388 votes, while Raijor Dal candidate Hari Prasad Saikia received 20,303 votes, Independent candidate Pronab Doley received 14,106 votes, Independent candidate Jiten Gogoi received 13,106 votes, Gondvana Gantantra Party Bibekananda Rajowar received 2,870 votes, AAP candidate Hemanta Doloi received 1123 votes, while 2798 votes were polled as NOTA.

Also Read: BJP’s Big Win in Assam: NDA Secures Landslide Victory as Opposition Heavyweights Suffer Major Defeats