Bigg Boss 20: Emotional Mahhi Vij Reveals Why She Refused Alimony From Jay Bhanushali

Television actress Mahhi Vij broke down in tears inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, opening up about the challenges of single motherhood and her highly publicised divorce from actor Jay Bhanushali.

Following a heated altercation with co-contestant Arishfa Khan, an emotional Mahhi spoke with housemates Aasif Khan and YUNG DSA about financial independence and securing the future of her daughter, Tara. The actress shocked viewers by revealing that she flatly refused any form of alimony or maintenance during their divorce proceedings, despite intense judicial prompting.

"I did not take a single penny in alimony... I was standing in court, and the judge asked me four times to take it," Mahhi shared. "I didn't take it because Jay earned that money after working very hard. He has been standing on sets, working for 16 hours."

Mahhi clarified that her choice stems from self-respect rather than a lack of support, noting that Jay's "entire locker is open" for her.

Responding to the viral broadcast online, Jay Bhanushali extended his full support, commenting:

"You and Tara will always be my responsibility for life. A marriage status can never change the love and respect I have for you both."

The couple parted ways in January 2026 after 14 years of marriage and continue to co-parent amicably.