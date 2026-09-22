Bihubar Erupts in Protest After Youth Activist’s Killing Linked to Drug Trade

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Tension continues to prevail in Bihubar along the Assam-Nagaland border, where thousands of residents took to the streets on Sunday demanding an end to the alleged rampant drug trade and illegal liquor business in the area.

The protest followed the killing of youth social worker Biman Barua, President of the Bihubar-Rangajan Youth Society, on September 18.

According to allegations made by locals, Barua was allegedly lured to a location on the Rangajan road, around 200 metres from Bihubar police station, at about 10.30 pm on September 18. He was allegedly attacked with a machete by Rabindra Singh alias Vicky Singh and Rubul Khan, resulting in his death.

The incident has triggered widespread anger and tension in Bihubar. Following the incident, Vicky Singh allegedly fled to Nagaland. Locals said that Nagaland-based youth social worker Lyuang Kanyak played a role in tracing and apprehending him before he was handed over to the Nagaland police.

From Monday morning, thousands of residents blocked the Bihubar road and staged an intense protest, demanding that the area be made completely free of drugs and illegal liquor.

The protesters demanded stringent legal action against all those accused in Barua's killing.

Also Read: Assam-Nagaland Border: Youth Activist’s Killing Triggers Mass Protests Over Drugs, Liquor