Bike lifters' gang busted by Assam Police in Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT



BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a major success, the police have succeeded in arresting four bike thieves in Bishwanath Chariali while five stolen bikes have also been recovered from them. According to the information, a week ago, a bike was stolen from the front of a business establishment of the police whose CCTV footage was found by the police. On this basis, the police were able to catch the thief Jiteen Hazarika alias Tikla, resident of Navpur village from the police point. Later, the police continued and based on Tikla's statement, his associates Isaak Khan, Ranjan Bora and Jatin Bora from Bargang, Napamuwa and Tinisuti villages were arrested. The police have also recovered five stolen bikes from the gang of thieves.

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates First ever Eye Bank of Northeast

Also Read: Bike lifters gang busted, 3 arrested by Sonitpur police







