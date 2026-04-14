Birthday Firecrackers Near Paresh Baruah's Family Home in Chabua Mistaken for Gunshots

A brief scare unfolded near the paternal home of ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah at Jerai Gaon in Chabua, Dibrugarh, on Sunday night after two firecracker bursts were mistaken for gunshots by family members at the residence.

A police team from Chabua police station was immediately dispatched to the spot following the alarm.

What Police Found on Investigation

Upon investigating the incident, police determined that the sounds were not gunshots but two skyrockets burst by a group of youths celebrating a birthday in the vicinity.

According to the police clarification, the fireworks were set off approximately 150 metres away from the residence at 12:04 AM and 12:05 AM.

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