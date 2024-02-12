Biswanath: Elderly Woman Dies in Mysterious Condition

BISWANATH: A sorrowful event happened in Shantipur, Biswanath town. A woman, Lakshmimani Devi, died suddenly. This event has shocked everyone. It happened last night. A fire started in her bedroom. Her family was at home when this happened.
Lakshmimani Devi lived in ward number 5 in Shantipur. Her bed caught fire for unknown reasons and she died. Her sons, Bharat Chandra Das and Ramananda Das, were there with their families when the incident happened. The fire was discovered by her son-in-law after catching sight of smoke from the room.
Many questions have been raised about the incident. Lakshmimani Devi's death happened with her family in the house. Some neighbors reported hearing her cries at night, which is causing worry. Reports state that her daughter-in-law was told off and made to leave the room the same day. This could indicate tension in the family.
The daughter-in-law brought up her concern to reporters too. According to her, Lakshmimani Devi was occasionally confused. The neighbors became familiar with the elderly woman's cries coming from the house.
The Biswanath Chariali police station was quick to respond to the incident. However, something strange is that Lakshmimani Devi died of burns in her bedroom, but her bed was not entirely burnt by the fire.
In Shantipur, the unfortunate death of Lakshmimani Devi has left everyone confused. The police are looking into how a bedroom fire happened, and everyone wants to know what led to this older woman's passing. This unusual incident has created confusion and sadness in the town. The people will remember this heartbreaking night for a long time.
Authorities are digging deep to understand what happened. The community is keen for answers about Lakshmimani Devi's death. This situation is tangled and it leaves a big question mark. Both the family and neighbors struggle to deal with this sad loss.