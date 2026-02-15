Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur distributes free bicycles to students

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur attended the free bicycle distribution ceremony held at Dakhin Nagsankar High School on Saturday. Inaugurating the event, MLA Borthakur praised the state government for implementing a series of student-centric welfare schemes. Under the Chief Minister's special scheme, free bicycles have been distributed to Class IX students of government and provincialized schools for several years.

The ceremony was attended by ZPC member Dipali Devi, president of No. 2 Dakhin Nagsankar GP Shantaram Lama, SMDC president Chandan Upadhyaya, Headmaster Ballav Chapagain, village headman Premlal Dahal, former headmasters Lila Kanta Sara and Bhabani Sarma, SMDC members, parents, guardians, representatives of the Alumni Association, teachers, and school staff.

