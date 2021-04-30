Biya Namor Hasoti released in Lakhimpur district

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: "Marriage ceremony is part and parcel of the Assamese folk culture while the biya naams - the nuptial songs -are the invaluable elements of Assamese literature. But in the course of time, the melodious nuptial songs of the Assamese culture are on the verge of extinction due to the undue impact of so-called modernity and changing thoughts. In this cross juncture, Swarnalata Baruah, a senior resident of Batsoramukh village under Dhakuakhana subdivision of Lakhimpur district has penned Biya Namor Hasoti, the anthology of the old melodious nuptial songs prevalent in the Assamese society. This book has heralded a ray of hope with regard to preserving the invaluable resources of the Assamese literature," stated Dr. Jitu Kumar Chamua, the secretary of Dhakuakhana Sakha Xahitya Xabha-cum-writer and poet in Dhakuakhana on Thursday.

He said so while releasing the anthology of nuptial songs, Biya Namor Hasoti at an event held at the residence of Niton Gogoi, located at No. 1 Hilodari village of Dhakuakhana subdivision. The programme was held under the management of senior journalist Rajib Baruah following COVID-19 protocol. In the programme, educationist Hemanta Kumar Baruah stated that the book was an important book in the present backdrop and it had given rise to a new writer in Dhakuakhana. Cultural activist-cum-artistes Dashamee Gogoi and Gandheswar Gogoi also spoke on the occasion while writer Swarnalata Baruah expressed about what inspired her to pen the book. The book has been published by Niyor Prakashan of Dhakuakhana.

