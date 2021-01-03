BJP and UPPL to fight together in Assembly elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The convener of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and State Finance Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, while attending the felicitation and organizational meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the aegis of Kokrajhar district committee held at Sikhnajhar Taekwando Gymnasium, Kokrajhar on Saturday, said that the BJP and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) would fight together with opponents in the ensuing State assembly election.

Talking to media persons, Sarma said they had already discussed the matter in order to find a way for putting up a joint fight in the election. He said that the Pramod Boro-led BTC government had already started to work with transparency keeping the faith of all communities. He also said that there had been massive corruption during the Hagrama Mohilary-led government in BTC and the existing coalition government in BTC would institute inquiry in big schemes and projects. On the HSLC and HS examination, Sarma said that the HSLC examination would be held from May 10 while HS examination would start from May 12 this year.

The BJP meeting, which emphasized on fielding candidates in the constituencies falling under BTC, was addressed by State president of BJP, Ranjit Dass, MP and national general secretary Dilip Saikia, former Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary and was also attended by minister Bhabesh Kalita, MPs- Pallav Lochan Das and Ashok Singhal, MLA Angoorlata Deka, and other senior leaders.

Meanwhile, the State BJP felicitated new chief of BTC, Pramod Boro and deputy chief Gobinda Chandra Basumatary during the programme.

Speaking to media persons, the chief of BTC, Pramod Boro said that to ensure corruption-free governance, they had taken various initiatives to check the misappropriation and embezzlement done by previous government. He said the schemes undertaken by the previous government were being checked and verification of ongoing projects was also going on. He also said that his government had stopped release of fund for big schemes and projects other than small schemes. He further said that the government would release fund for all ongoing schemes only after proper survey.

On the other hand, Himanta Biswa Sarma also held a meeting with higher officials of PWD department of BTC at BTC auditorium hall after the end of BJP meeting.