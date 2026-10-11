BJP credits Nagaon by-poll victory to public support for Modi and Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state BJP thanked voters and party workers following the victory of BJP and NDA candidate Debashis Sharma in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. In a statement, BJP president Dilip Saikia said the result reflected public confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the development-oriented governance of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. He expressed confidence that Sharma would effectively represent Nagaon's concerns in the Lok Sabha and work towards the constituency's development. The BJP state president also credited Sarma's campaign efforts, noting that the Chief Minister participated in 15 election meetings. He thanked BJP workers, alliance leaders and workers, and voters for their support. Saikia said the party would continue working for peace, harmony and the overall development of Assam.

Also Read: Nagaon by-election set to begin today with heightened security and all-women polling stations