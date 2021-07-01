BJP government used Koch-Rajbanshi sentiment for political benefits: Biswajit Ray

OUR CORRESPONDENT



BONGAIGAON: "Every government, whether it is State or Central, speaks about finding out solution to the burning problems of Koch-Rajbanshi people before election, but forgets after coming to power," said Biswajit Ray, general secretary of Koch Rajbanshi Jatiya Mahasabha on Wednesday.In a press meet organized by Koch-Rajbanshi Jatiya Mahasabha, BTC Koch-Rajbanshi Sanmilani, Koch Rajbanshi Jatiya Manch and BTC Koch Rajbanshi Yuba Chatra Sanmilani jointly , Biswajit Ray said that the present BJP government also used Koch-Rajbanshi sentiment for political benefits. "The BJP party before every election announces to categorize Koch-Rajbanshi community as ST. But in practical, nothing is done.

Just for political benefit the BJP government formed the Koch Rajbanshi Autonomous Council before election. But as several persons, who have no contribution to the Koch-Rajbanshi community, were included in this council, it was declared illegal by few Koch-Rajbanshi organizations already. We demand that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma should form again the council with people who had contributed to the Koch-Rajbanshi community. Otherwise the Koch-Rajbanshi people will have no other option but to adopt the path of agitation again," he said. Biswajit Ray said that if the government did not take them seriously, they would launch agitation programme from August.

