BJP hatao, Assam bachao: CPI (M) Politburo member Brinda Karat

A CORRESPONDENT



GORESWAR: In an election rally held at Goreswar in Baksa district on Thursday, the CPI (M) Politburo member Brinda Karat appealed to the public to cast vote in favour of Grand Alliance candidate Dr. Bhagaban Dev Misra to save Assam from the BJP government.

She said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had failed miserably in fulfilling the promises made to the people. She added that the BJP was destroying the country with its communal politics. She slammed the government for selling the country's resources to corporate and for the price hike of essential commodities and growing unemployment in the country. Karat said, "BJP hatao, Assam bachao." She urged the people of Rangiya to vote for CPI (M) candidate Dr Bhagaban Dev Misra. The election rally was organized by CPI (M), Congress, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and it was chaired by Karuna Kanta Bhuyan.

