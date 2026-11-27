A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Marking a historic milestone toward fulfilling a long-cherished dream of the people of Barak Valley, the Union Cabinet has approved Rs 2,014 crore for the construction of the proposed greenfield airport in Silchar. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for this landmark approval, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a 'Gratitude March' (Kritagyata Yatra) in Silchar on Thursday.

The rally, which stretched from the DSA Ground to Rangirkhari, saw massive participation from BJP leaders across various tiers, party workers, and supporters from different mandals across Cachar district. Representatives from various social and local organisations also joined the march.Addressing the gathering during the programme, Minister Kaushik Rai stated that establishing a modern greenfield airport in Silchar has been a long-standing demand and aspiration of the Barak Valley residents. He noted that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had been making relentless efforts over the past five years to bring this project to fruition, and he extended special thanks to the CM for his sincere initiative.