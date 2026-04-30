BJP leaders launch sharp attack on AGP candidate in Goalpara district amid internal rift

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Frontline leaders of the ruling BJP in West Assam’s Goalpara district came down heavily on Tuesday on their alliance partner and AGP candidate from the 14 East Goalpara constituency, Abdur Rahim Zibran.

BJP leaders Prakash Kashyap, Dipak Kumar Nath, Gopi Ghosh, Dilip Das and Subhash Dey addressed a press meet at Vajpayee Bhawan, the office of the Goalpara district BJP, where they denied allegations of anti-party activities. Among them, Prakash Kashyap went a step further and personally attacked the AGP candidate, questioning his birth, origin and fidelity.

It may be mentioned that Abdur Rahim Zibran had, a few days ago, posted on social media platform Facebook, listing former AGP MLA Jyotish Das, APDCL director Prakash Kashyap, Goalpara Development Authority chairman Dipak Kumar Nath, former BJP district president Subhash Dey, former GMB vice chairman Gopi Ghosh and a few others as “traitors,” alleging their involvement in anti-party activities.

Zibran had alleged that these leaders used their power and influence to defeat their own alliance candidate in order to keep the district “leader-free” and continue enjoying their power and status.

However, Kashyap denied the allegations and said that they are followers of Vajpayee, Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma and do not believe in betrayal.

“We are not Mir Jafars and were not born in drains to sabotage the party,” he said. The BJP leaders further claimed that the NDA is going to win three out of four seats in the district and that the BJP-led alliance will form the government once again.

Also Read: West Bengal Exit Polls 2026: Tight TMC–BJP Contest as Surveys Hint at Possible End of Mamata Banerjee’s 15-Year Rule