BJP-led coalition will constitute government again: Pramod Boro

A Correspondent



BAKSA: The third and final phase of assembly elections was conducted smoothly in No 58 Tamulpur Assembly constituency. BTC chief Pramod Boro reached his home constituency Tamulpur on Tuesday. He cast his vote in the Sauraguri Primary School polling station at 11 am at polling booth number 139. The BTC chief thanked all the voters for casting their votes. He said, "We as Indian citizens are proud to say that through this election we can choose the MLA we want. We can also help in forming a strong government in the State. There is no alternative in Assam this time. The people have decided this time that the BJP-UPPL-AGP and GSP candidates in Assam will be voted to power. The Grand Alliance has no value. We think a healthy and strong government is needed to solve various burning problems of Assam and the BJP-UPPL-AGP- GSP coalition government will be suitable for this"

Commenting on Rangja Khungur Basumtary who quit his Bodoland People's Front (BPF) candidature and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, Boro said that he had taken the decision after much thought and it was a good decision.

Lok Sabha MP and independent candidate from no. 62 Barama constituency, Naba Kumar Sarania cast his vote at 4 pm at Tamulpur Government MV School. He said the BJP-led alliance was sure to form the government in the State this time. He said that his victory in Barama constituency was certain. Commenting on Rangja Khungur Basumtary, Sarania said that the BPF was in crisis in Tamulpur this time. "I feel that the BPF party has made a lot of mistakes in the selection of candidates," he said.

Replying to a question, he said, "We have been fighting for the rights of the non-Bodo people. That fight will continue even if we are in an alliance." He reiterated that the agenda adopted by the BTC government which was formed under the leadership of Pramod Boro had paved the way for a permanent solution to the ongoing conflict between the Bodo and non-Bodo people. "I am also hopeful that the problem of land rights will be solved," he added.

Meanwhile, technical snags in EVMs were reported in 308 polling stations in Tamulpur assembly constituency but subsequently the snags were resolved and polling ended smoothly. United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate from Tamulpur constituency, Leho Ram Boro, candidate of Raijor Dol, Nagen Chandra Das, Bharatiya Gana Parishad candidate Nirmala Das, independent candidate Keshab Rajvanshi and other candidates also cast their votes at their respective polling stations.

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021: Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania Casts Vote

Also Read: Pramod Boro and Hagrama Mohilary in Kokrajhar for last leg of campaign

