BJP-led government failed to fulfil poll promises: Assam Jatiya Parishad

A CORRESPONDENT



DEMOW: With two days left for the first phase of the Assembly Polls, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) organized a press meet in the election office of AJP in Demow, Alun Nagar on Wednesday.

Addressing the press meet, Dipen Tanti, AJP candidate of 107 no. Thowra constituency, said that to some extent the present government had failed to fulfill the promises made to the people before the last assembly election. He said that in many tea garden areas people had not got land pattas. The people of the Panidehing area apprised him about problems like erosion, poor road conditions and poor embankment Thowra constituency. Tanti said that the BJP-led government had failed to ensure all-round development of the State. The AJP candidate said that his contest would be with the Congress candidate this time.

