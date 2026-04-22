BJP Slams Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat in Parliament

BJP's Mahila Morcha: Congress Has a Pattern of Opposing Women's Rights

Nilima Devi, President of the BJP Assam State Mahila Morcha, alleged that Congress has consistently opposed key decisions in the national interest.

She pointed to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir as a prior example, drawing a direct line to the party's stand on the Women's Reservation Bill.

"By opposing the bill, the Congress and its alliance have dishonoured the entire women community of India," she said.

'Congress Fears Women's Political Independence'

Rupali Devi, President of the Darrang BJP Mahila Morcha, offered a sharper diagnosis — that the opposition stems from political self-preservation.

"They know that once the bill is passed and women achieve political independence, the Congress will vanish from the country," she said.