BJP Slams Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat in Parliament

MANGALDAI — The Darrang district unit of the BJP on Tuesday hit out at the Congress and the INDI alliance over the defeat of the amended Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.
Party leaders gathered at the district BJP office to address the media, squarely blaming Congress and its allies — including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) — for playing what they called a "negative role" in blocking the legislation.
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Nilima Devi, President of the BJP Assam State Mahila Morcha, alleged that Congress has consistently opposed key decisions in the national interest.
She pointed to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir as a prior example, drawing a direct line to the party's stand on the Women's Reservation Bill.
"By opposing the bill, the Congress and its alliance have dishonoured the entire women community of India," she said.
Rupali Devi, President of the Darrang BJP Mahila Morcha, offered a sharper diagnosis — that the opposition stems from political self-preservation.
"They know that once the bill is passed and women achieve political independence, the Congress will vanish from the country," she said.
Krishna Saha, Chairperson of the Kharupetia Municipal Board, turned her criticism toward West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
Saha described Banerjee's stance as "anti-women," arguing it was contradictory for a woman leader to oppose a bill designed to empower women politically.
She further alleged that women in West Bengal do not feel safe after 8 pm, contrasting that with Assam, where she claimed women remain safe even at midnight under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The press meet was also addressed by Darrang District BJP President Makunda Deka, Darrang Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sewali Goswami Kalita, and Mangaldai Municipal Board Chairperson Nirmali Devi Sarma.