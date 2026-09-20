BJP targets minority votes with new faces in Nagaon bypoll

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The upcoming by-election to the 9 No. Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency has turned into a keen political battle, with most parties fielding new faces, except the AIUDF, which has nominated its veteran leader and former MP Badruddin Ajmal.

With the bypoll approaching, political parties have intensified their campaigns across the constituency. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put its trust in Devasish Sharma, a former district commissioner of Nagaon and Morigaon, who recently took voluntary retirement from government service to enter politics.

Sharma joined the BJP on September 5, 2026, and has started an aggressive campaign, particularly focusing on minority-dominated areas such as Jagiroad, Laharighat, Morigaon, Dhing, Rupahi, and Samaguri assembly segments. The BJP is reportedly making efforts to attract religious minority voters, who are considered a decisive factor in the constituency. On the other hand, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora, AIUDF nominee Badruddin Ajmal, Trinamool Congress candidate Abdul Salam, RCPI (RB) candidate Inamul Huda, and independent candidates have also begun campaigning, though their campaigns appear comparatively low-key.

While Devasish Sharma has administrative experience from his tenure as district commissioner in two districts, this is his first major electoral battle. Political observers believe that his ability to connect with voters and convert public support into votes will be tested in the bypoll.

Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora, a former MLA from Batadroba constituency, is also relatively new to parliamentary politics. However, opponents have accused her of failing to deliver significant development during her tenure as MLA, a charge she and the Congress are expected to counter during the campaign.

AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal, meanwhile, brings decades of political experience to the contest. However, his defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Dhubri has raised questions over his electoral appeal. Critics have also alleged that he failed to bring sufficient development during his previous tenure as an MP.

Some voters in Jagiroad and Morigaon have alleged that while the BJP candidate has been focusing on minority areas, he should also pay equal attention to Hindu-majority areas, as the party has traditionally relied heavily on Hindu voters.

Historically, the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat has been a stronghold of the Congress, which has won the constituency nine times. The BJP, however, has emerged as a strong contender in recent years and had won the seat for four consecutive terms before Congress broke its winning streak in 2019. A total of 18,17,204 electors are eligible to cast their votes in the bye-election, where 17 candidates are in the fray. Voting for the 9 No. Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for October 6, 2026.

Also Read: Nagaon Bypoll: 15 Candidates Remain in Fray for October 6 Polls