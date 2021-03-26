BJP will enact laws to prevent 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' in Assam : Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Kamalpur in Assam's Kamrup district said that the BJP government will enact laws to prevent "Love Jihad" and "Land Jihad" in Assam if voted to power.



The Minister was quoted as saying, "There is a lot of talk in the BJP's resolution letter, but the biggest thing will be done by the BJP government to bring a law against 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad'."





We've also decided to bring laws against land jihad and love jihad amongst several other steps.



For re-development of all Namghars, Rs 2.5 lakh is being provided to each of them.



- Shri @AmitShah — BJP (@BJP4India) March 26, 2021

He holds the Congress party responsible for increase in 'separatism and terrorism" in the state, while stating that under the BJPs regime over 2,000 insurgents have given up arms recently to join the mainstream.

"The BJP has made Assam movement-free and terrorism-free. Will make Assam employable, flood-free. The BJP government will work to make Assam a developed state," said Shah.





In these 5 years, more than 2000 militants have decided to give up violence and join the mainstream. The NDA Govt in Assam has worked dedicatedly to ensure a 'Terrorism Free Assam': HM Shri @AmitShah Ji#BJPOnceMoreInAssam — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) March 26, 2021

Shah while launching an attack on Congress and AIUDF said that BJP will not allow AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to become symbol of Assam's identity. He also said that if both Congress and AIUDF forms a government in Assam, it will open floodgates of infiltrators.





Even if by mistake, a Congress & Badruddin govt forms in Assam by mistake, then infiltrators will flood the state again.



Do you want infiltrators in Assam?



The Congress party cannot provide an infiltrator-free Assam.



-HM Shri @AmitShah Ji#BJPOnceMoreInAssam — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) March 26, 2021





While highlighting the party's effort to empower the women of the state he said that every girl after 8th standard will be provided with free bicycles and every college going girl will be given scooties. "We have decided that after 8th grade all the daughters will be given bicycles. Scooty will be given to all daughters going to college," Shah said while addressing the rally.

Shah who is campaigning in Assam today will be addressing rallies in Jagiroad, Patharkandi and Silchar.

The high-voltage campaign for the first phase of the poll in Assam came to an end on Thursday evening. A total of 47 assembly constituencies in Assam will go to the polls on March 27.

Polling for the first phase on 47 seats in the Assam Assembly Election 2021 will take place on Saturday (March 27). Assam polls are scheduled to be held in three phases while the counting of the votes will take place on May 2. Of the 126 legislative seats in the Assam assembly out of which 8 have been reserved for scheduled caste and 16 for Scheduled tribes. In phase two 39 constituencies will be going to polls of April 1 while for phase three 40 constituencies will be going to polls on April 6.

Also Read: Bhupesh Baghel slams BJP on its stand over CAA in Assam and West Bengal

Also Watch: Medha Patkar in Guwahati, supports Akhil Gogoi