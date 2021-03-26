BJP's Bhabesh Kalita confident of winning in Rangia LAC

A CORRESPONDENT



BAKSA: Rangia constituency MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhabesh Kalita along with his party leaders and supporters held election campaigns at several places, including Dwarkuchi, Chiknibari, Noakhali and Jaljali on Wednesday evening in Tamulpur subdivision under Rangia Assembly Constituency.

Kalita gave an account of the schemes taken up by the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the State. He asserted that the BJP would definitely form the government in the State again as the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government had brought about revolutionary development in the State. Bhabesh Kalita was accompanied by a large number of BJP, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) leaders, including Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) nominated member Hemant Kumar Rabha, Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) leader Bhaskarjyoti Kalita and BJP leader Gajen Boro.

Talking to mediapersons at the end of the election meeting, BJP candidate Bhabesh Kalita said, "The BJP party has got love from people across the State and I am sure that BJP's 100 plus mission will be successful. The way the people have embraced me in Rangia assembly constituency, I am convinced that there is no candidate who can challenge me in the constituency and I will win with more than one lakh votes." He further said, "Badruddin Ajmal will not be allowed to occupy Dispur."

