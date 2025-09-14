BJP’s policies are a threat to existence of tribals in BTR: Janaklal Basumatary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In the wake of growing discontent among tribal communities of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao Autonomous Councils, The Sentinel spoke with Janaklal Basumatary, president of the Tribal Rights Protection Association (TRPA) and retired IRS officer, to understand why many tribals are unhappy with the BJP.

The Sentinel: Sir, several political leaders, including the Assam Chief Minister, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, and UPPL president Pramod Boro, have promised equal land rights for all if they come to power. What is your reaction to this?

Janaklal Basumatary: Equal land rights will push tribals into further disadvantage. Non-tribals, with greater purchasing power and larger numbers, will dominate. It will even legalize illegal encroachers in protected tribal land. The Chief Minister openly declared that every non-tribal should get land pattas, and BTC leadership has followed this order, which is a violation of existing land laws and even Supreme Court orders.

The Sentinel: Why do you think political parties make this their first promise in election manifestos?

Basumatary: It is simply to secure votes from non-tribal encroachers who hold significant numbers in BTC and across Assam.

The Sentinel: What is your comment on polarization and communal politics?

Basumatary: Polarization deepens misunderstandings between communities. The law should be enforced strictly to protect tribal belts, blocks, and reserved lands. Illegal demands of encroachers should not be entertained, as many have cross-border connections and contribute to population imbalance.

The Sentinel: BJP is eyeing power in BTC. What will happen if they succeed?

Basumatary: BJP wants to dismantle the Sixth Schedule status of BTC and bring it under general Panchayat administration controlled by the state government. That would destroy the autonomous tribal administration granted by the Constitution.

The Sentinel: Is BJP really anti-tribal in mindset? What is your appeal to the people?

Basumatary: BJP is a communal national party. Its anti-tribal policies are the biggest threat to tribal identity, culture, and existence. I appeal to all democratic communities to unite for peace, harmony, and development and to prevent BJP from coming to power in BTC.

The Sentinel: Regional parties are losing ground. Why?

Basumatary: Because of BJP’s dominance, fueled by money and power, and also because some regional leaders prioritize personal gains over public service.

The Sentinel: What suggestion would you like to give to regional party leaders?

Basumatary: Leaders like Pramod Boro, Hagrama Mohilary, and Biswajit Daimary must unite for the sake of the community. They should put aside personal interests and safeguard the Sixth Schedule provisions under Article 244(2), ensuring tribal identity and development in BTC.

