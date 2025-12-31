BJSM urges district admins to stop permitting melas and dice gambling

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) expressed its serious concern over the alarming increase of untimely melas accompanied by dice gambling being organized across Kokrajhar and other districts of BTC without any cultural, religious, or festive occasion.

The Working President of the BJSM, DD Narzary, said that holding of series of melas and dice gambling were highly detrimental to society and were causing tremendous harm to students and youths. He said that these activities were promoting idle habits, easy and unethical earning mentality, and gradually pushing young minds away from education, discipline, and hard work. Instead of engaging in productive activities, students and unemployed youths are being attracted towards gambling, which often became a gateway to drug abuse, alcoholism, and other antisocial activities, he said, adding that the Manch observed the negative impact of the melas and found that gambling-oriented melas encouraged the growth of criminal elements, disturb social harmony, and frequently lead to law-and-order problems. Families, particularly from economically weaker sections, suffer financial loss, while the moral and social values of the community deteriorate rapidly, he said.

He also said that the BJSM firmly believed that the unchecked organization of such melas weakened the social fabric of Bodoland and posed a serious threat to the future generation. Narzary said that a society driven by gambling and easy money could not achieve sustainable development or peace. In view of these grave consequences, the Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch strongly urged the District Administration, Kokrajhar, and other districts of BTC, not to accord permissions for organizing untimely melas and dice gambling within the district.

The Manch said that the administrations must take preventive steps in the larger interest of the society, students and youths. "Most pathetically and very unfortunately, we have been witnessing a disturbing transformation within Bodo society after the attainment of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Once known across Assam for their strong work culture, self-reliance, and reputation as hardworking agriculturists solely dependent on agriculture, the Bodo people are now gradually drifting away from this proud legacy. A growing section of people has given up productive labour and has become excessively dependent on BTC Government schemes, nurturing a mindset of easy earning without hard work," he said, and added that it was deeply painful to observe that vast stretches of fertile agricultural land belonging to Bodo farmers were now lying vacant, uncultivated and neglected, and that even where agricultural activities exist, many were seen not working themselves but hiring outside labourers, while for even small and routine works, dependency on non-local labour had increased alarmingly. This erosion of work culture is a serious warning sign and if this trend continues, the economic backbone of the Bodo people will collapse in the long run, rendering the BTC itself meaningless, he added. He further said that how long will a community survive depending solely on BTC funds without productive contribution, is a question.

In view of these burning and serious concerns, the Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) earnestly appealed to the Bodo intellectuals, academicians, agriculturists, students, parents, political leaders, and social organizations to become consciously involved in addressing this grave issue. The Manch said that it was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to revive the traditional work culture, restore dignity of labour, promote agriculture, and self-employment and guide the younger generation away from gambling, idleness, and destructive habits, and that only conscious correction and collective efforts would secure the Bodo society for a sustainable, self-reliant, and meaningful future.

Also Read: BJSM condemns anti-Karbi slogans and urges Government to evict encroachers