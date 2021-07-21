BKWAC chief Mihiniswar Basumatary pitches for united political struggle

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), Mihiniswar Basumatary, seeing the ideological differences of Bodo politicians, said the time had come for a united political struggle for the interest of a stability and development of the Bodos.

Talking to a group of mediapersons, Basumatary said that united political struggle was the need of the hour for the all-round development of the Bodos living inside and outside BTC. He said that Bodos should revisit the ideology of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma whose vision was to make the Bodos a master race in the world through non-violence. "Now people do not support armed struggle, rather they want solution through peaceful means," he said, adding that the Bodos should discourage the armed movement but continue political struggle for their long-pending demands.

Basumatary said that the Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) accord was signed in 1993 after a long struggle of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) led by Bodofa UN Brahma and thereafter, the BTC accord was signed in 2003 between the Government of India, Government of Assam and BLT for the re-establishment of peace and bringing fast development in the region as the first accord had miserably failed to satisfy the people. Again, the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) accord was signed on January 27, 2020 between the Government of India, Government of Assam and Bodo movement groups like the ABSU, NDFB (four factions) and United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO), he said, adding that creation of separate state of Bodoland in the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River, Nilachal Autonomous Council in the southern bank and inclusion of the Bodos in ST hills in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao were the prime demands of the Bodos. He said that the government had decided to extend the existing boundary of BTC to Sonitpur and Biswanath districts and had created BKWAC for the development of the Bodos living outside BTC.

The CEM of BKWAC said that there were some political party leaders who believed in democracy only when they were in power. Such mindset should be stopped and everybody should come forward for a united political struggle which was the only way to achieve the goal of the Bodos.

Replying to questions on the creation of constituencies in BKWAC, Basumatary said that the survey for the creation of constituencies of the new council outside BTC was going on. He said that there was no fund to start implementing developmental activities in BKWAC, including demarcation of constituencies to hold council election. He hoped that the State Government would soon look in to the matter for smooth sailing of the new council as per its commitment to the people.

