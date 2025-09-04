Black Majesty Emerges from the Shadows in Assam’s Wild Heart

Melanism, a genetic condition resulting in an increased development of the dark pigment melanin, gives the leopard its striking black appearance. While the species is the same as the more commonly seen Indian leopard (Panthera pardus fusca), such dark-coated individuals are extremely rare and elusive, making sightings both thrilling and scientifically important.

"This is a monumental discovery for Manas," said Dr. R. Baruah, a wildlife biologist associated with the park. "It underscores the rich and often hidden biodiversity of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.