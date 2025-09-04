Black Majesty Emerges from the Shadows in Assam’s Wild Heart

Baksa: In a remarkable and rare event, a melanistic leopard — commonly known as a black panther — has been spotted deep within the lush forests of Assam's Manas National Park. The sighting, captured on camera by forest officials during a routine wildlife monitoring patrol earlier this week, is being hailed as a significant moment for wildlife conservation in Northeast India.
Melanism, a genetic condition resulting in an increased development of the dark pigment melanin, gives the leopard its striking black appearance. While the species is the same as the more commonly seen Indian leopard (Panthera pardus fusca), such dark-coated individuals are extremely rare and elusive, making sightings both thrilling and scientifically important.
"This is a monumental discovery for Manas," said Dr. R. Baruah, a wildlife biologist associated with the park. "It underscores the rich and often hidden biodiversity of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Manas National Park, nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas along the Bhutan border, is already known for its population of endangered species like the Bengal tiger, pygmy hog, and golden langur. The appearance of a melanistic leopard adds another feather to its ecological crown.
Officials have increased camera trap coverage in hopes of observing more about the animal’s behavior, range, and possible breeding patterns.
This captivating sighting not only renews hope for the conservation of India’s big cats but also strengthens the call for continued protection of the region’s fragile habitats.
Also Watch: