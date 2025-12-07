Blind wild elephant struggles to survive; locals allege forest dept apathy

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A wild elephant that has gone blind is suffering in Numaligarh. The forest department had fitted a radio collar to this elephant to study its movement pattern. Now, the elephant has become blind. As a result, it is living a painful life after being attacked by other wild elephants and getting injured due to various other reasons.

This wild elephant used to roam across different areas of Morongi Mouza. A few days ago, for monitoring its movement, the forest department fitted a radio collar around its neck. Until then, everything was fine. But now the elephant has fallen ill. Gradually, it has lost vision in both eyes. The blind elephant is now living a life of extreme suffering-sometimes facing attacks from other elephants, and sometimes getting injured after colliding with objects.

Even after all this, it appears that the forest department remains indifferent. Nature lovers have informed the forest range officer as well as the Golaghat district forest department, but allegations have been raised that no seriousness has been shown. The public appeals that immediate medical treatment be arranged by the forest department. Otherwise, just like the two wild elephants that died earlier this year, this elephant too may meet the same fate. The elephant has also become separated from its herd.

