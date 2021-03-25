Blood donation camp held to pay respect to martyrs in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT



MORIGAON: With an aim to make people aware about the importance of blood donation, the National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists on Wednesday organized a blood donation camp named Samvedna Abhiyan to pay respect to martyrs like Swahid Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Morigaon District Committee of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha and Indian Morigaon District Committee of the Indian Red Cross Society also organized a blood donation camp related to Samvedna Abhiyan at Morigaon Civil Hospital. Altogether 51 bottles of blood were collected through the camp. Under the initiative of retired Joint Director of Health Services, Puniram Pator, the camp was held. Earlier, the Samvedna Abhiyan was formally inaugurated by Ramnath Kubinda through video conference. Thereafter, the Joint Director of Health, Dr Ruhini Borkataki inaugurated the door of the blood bank in presence of the secretary of Indian Red Cross Society, Morigaon, Paramananda Goswami.

Also Read: Mega blood donation camp organized at ITA Centre in Machkhowa

Also Watch: 7 Hagrama Mohilary's campaign receives massive support at Biswanath