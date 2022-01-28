Blood donation camp organized by Indian Red Cross Society, Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: A two-day long blood donation camp was organized by Indian Red Cross Society, Sonitpur chapter in association with the SBI, Tezpur and supported by Tezpur Medical College and Hospital here at the office premises of IRCS, Sonitpur district Branch. The camp created awareness on the importance of blood and value attached to it.

The camp was inaugurated by Bhupesh Chandra Das, Deputy Commissioner of Sonipur, and Tezpur MLA Prithi Raj Rava in presence of chairman and vice-chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, Sonitpur chapter, Himendra Nath Sarma and Hemanta Lahkar and other dignitaries.

Inaugurating the camp, Deputy Commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das expressed his gratitude to the donors for their service to humanity and congratulated the members of the Indian Red Cross Society, Sonitpur branch for the efficient management of the event and assured that the district administration will continue to support such initiatives which are aimed to reduce the suffering of human beings.

Hemanta Lahkar, vice chairman of IRCS of Sonitpur chapter, highlighted the need for voluntary blood donation and mentioned that the Indian Red Cross is working on a strategy to provide safe blood to patients in need. Lahkar also thanked all the partner agencies for supporting the event.

While talking to the media, Hemanga Saikia, assistant general secretary, IRCS, Sonitpur chapter, said that around 10 teams of doctors and nurses of TMCH Blood Bank came for the collection of blood and about 10 students of Tezpur University volunteered and donated blood for the camp. Over 60 donors donated blood. A certificate of appreciation and refreshments were given to each donor as a token of gratitude.

