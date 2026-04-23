Bodo MPs demand democratic realignment and constitutional justice for Northeast

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Three Bodo MPs - Pramod Boro (RS), Rwngwra Narzary (RS), and Joyanta Basumatary (LS) - demanded constitutional justice for the Northeast and democratic realignment, rectification of historical errors, inclusive representation, and protection of sixth schedule rights.

Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro, who is also the President of the UPPL, said that the introduction and debate around the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 have opened a historic constitutional moment for India. He said that for the Northeast in general and for Bodoland, Assam, the ten schedule councils and the many small nationalities and indigenous communities of the region in particular were an opportunity to correct long-standing democratic under-representation, rectify historical errors, deepen constitutional inclusion and secure a more balanced and compassionate federal order.

He also said that any national discussion on delimitation and women's representation must fully take into account the unique historical, political, demographic, cultural, and strategic realities of Northeast India, a region of extraordinary diversity that shares an overwhelming international frontier and has borne a disproportionate burden of conflict, neglect, fragility and political marginalization.

He further said that the Northeast should not be a peripheral appendage to be discussed only in the language of 'last-mile development or the last man's progress.' He said that the region was a foundational civilizational and strategic frontier of India, and deserved constitutional imagination equal to its importance.

On the delimitation issue, Boro said it must correct historical under-representation in the Northeast. In the case of Bodoland, he said that it deserved serious national attention. With a population of approximately 40 lakh and home to 26 communities, Bodoland requires a more robust and realistic representation structure, he added. "We believe that Bodoland should have 3 Lok Sabha seats and 30 Legislative Assembly constituencies, so that the democratic participation can reflect both the size and complexity of the region. The constitutional justice must take into account the diversity, harmonious co-existence, distance, vulnerability, history and the imperatives of peace equally", he added.

Also Read: Delimitation in Northeast region can’t be based only on population: Pramod Boro