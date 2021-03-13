Bodo Sahitya Sabha conference deferred due to Assam Assembly polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) has deferred the date of the 60th conference of the Sabha due to forthcoming assembly election and urged all the committees not to use the BSS flag in the election campaign in the region and the State as well.

Talking to reporters, Dinanath Basumatary, vice-president of the BSS, said that the date of the annual conference of 60th Bodo Sahitya Sabha had been rescheduled to April 10 and April 11, just after the assembly election got over and before Rangjali Bwisagu (Rongali Bihu), instead of March 13 and March 14, at Tamulpur in Baksa district. The conference will be held in the same place and venue but it has been deferred due to the ensuring assembly election. Basumatary said that this was decided in the last executive meeting of the BSS held recently in Guwahati.

Basumatary said that the assembly election of Assam had been scheduled on March 27, April 1, and April 6. "In this connection, we on behalf of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha would like to request all the people of BTR, BKWAC as well as of Assam to maintain peace and harmony, political tolerance and patience and especially the workers and members of BSS not to use BSS's flag during political campaign, processions. Also, those who are holding posts of president and secretary in district level or central committee portfolio holders of the Sabha should not take part directly in party politics. At the same time, we do request all the members of the BSS to cast their valuable votes considering what they think is good for the community," he said.

Basumatary further said that few days back some people had made some baseless allegations against the president and general secretary of the BSS, using unparliamentary words on social media which maligned the image of the Bodo community.

The BSS leader said that it was a parent body of the Bodo community. "There is no party politics. Bodo people in any corner of the world can become its member without discrimination of region, politics and language," he said adding, "We condemn this type of act and request all not to act in this way in future for the greater interest of the entire Bodo community."

