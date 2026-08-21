Bodofa UN Brahma Trust leads Kokrajhar tribute to veteran Nagaland peace activist Niketu Iralu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodofa UN Brahma Trust (UNBT) on Thursday paid tribute to noted peace activist Niketu Iralu, remembering his significant contribution to ending fratricidal conflict and promoting peace in Nagaland through democratic and peaceful means.

A tribute programme was organised at the Bodofa Children’s Park on Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road in Kokrajhar town to honour Iralu, who passed away on July 18. The programme was attended by former Assam Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, UNB Trust Chairman Dr Dimasa Daibrang Mushahary, leaders of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), and students from various schools. The speakers remembered Niketu Iralu for his lifelong efforts to promote peace, dialogue, and democratic solutions to conflicts. They highlighted his contribution to bringing people together and creating an atmosphere of peace in Nagaland, which had witnessed years of conflict and violence.

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