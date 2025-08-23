Body of Missing Man Found in Pond at Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A floating dead body of one Siddik Sheikh, a resident of Udaipur under Sootea PS, was spotted in a nearby pond by the local residents on Friday morning. He was 35. According to information, Siddik went missing from his home on August 20. His family members tried to locate his whereabouts but in vain. Later on, the relatives and the family members lodged a missing case at Sootea PS. But unfortunately, his dead body was found floating in a nearby pond. Later on, police from Sootea police station reached the site, recovered and sent the body for autopsy.

Also Read: Assam: Body of Missing Man Found Floating in a Pond at Raha

Also Watch: