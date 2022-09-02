Body of youth found from deserted room of old Dibrugarh Railway station

A CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: A body of a person was recovered from a deserted room of old Dibrugarh Railway station on Thursday morning. The person has been identified as Sanjay Paswan(35), a resident of Nalipool Bombay colony. The person was missing since Tuesday evening and his family members on Wednesday filed a missing complaint at Dibrugarh Police Station. On Thursday morning, a team of GRPF found his dead body laying in the deserted room of the Railway station. "On Tuesday evening, he went to the market to bring household goods and since then didn't return home. A missing complaint was filed at Dibrugarh Police Station on Wednesday. I tried his mobile phone several times but I found it switched off. Today morning GRPF informed me to come to the Railway station and showed me his photograph. I told them it was my brother. They told me he was found dead," his younger brother told media persons. He said, "We suspect that he was murdered and then dumped in the Railway station. We want a proper investigation into the matter."

Meanwhile, a section of people questioned the non-availability of CCTV cameras in the railway station. "We have sent the body for post mortem. We cannot say anything right now because the case was at a preliminary stage," said a police officer.

