Body recovered at Gholadhari River under Ghiladhari police station

A Correspondent



GOLAGHAT: A woman's body was recovered at Gholadhari River under Ghiladhari police station on Friday morning. Local people saw the body floating on the Ghiladhari River and later informed the local police station. The deceased was identified as Sadhana Bora (57), wife of Padmakanta Bora, resident of Borjan gaon. The body was sent to Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Police investigation is on.

