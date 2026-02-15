BOKAKHAT: ‘Bird Nest Protection Day’ observed across Golaghat and Majuli

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: "Bird Nest Protection Day" was observed for the second consecutive year in a centralized manner at Bongaon Chola Higher Secondary School in Golaghat district. The programme was organized by Chorai Bandhu, Assam, in collaboration with GRASS, Bokakhat, and Ashroy, Dergaon, along with several educational institutions including Bongaon Chola Higher Secondary School, Kachupathar Higher Secondary School, Khumtai Higher Secondary School, Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Jnandeep Higher Secondary School, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Rose English High School, Namoni Bohupathar ME School, Borahi Chankala ME School, Madhya Garigaon Primary School, and Anandapur Tea Estate Primary School.

In addition, the day was observed at Kamalabari Academy in Majuli district under the leadership of environmental activist Kushdeep Hatimota, with representatives and students from 40 schools in attendance. It was also observed at Adhar Satra Jatiya Vidyalaya in Chinatal, Golaghat district, under environmental activist Ananta Saikia, and independently at Difolu Pathar Higher Secondary School.

Ensuring the safety of bird nests is crucial for bird conservation and breeding. "Bird Nest Protection Day," observed annually on February 14, aims to create a protective environment for bird nests by reducing human-induced threats and safeguarding nearly 20% of the world's bird species that live close to human habitation. While last year artificial nest-building platforms were provided, this year the emphasis was on planting and conserving suitable tree saplings, enabling birds to build nests naturally and access food sources.

In India and many parts of the world, the egg-laying season for birds begins in March and continues until July. Birds begin pairing and preparing nests from mid-February for laying eggs in March. Awareness campaigns on nest protection are therefore initiated on February 14.

The programme, presided over by Amulya Tamuli, president of the Organizing Committee, began with a welcome address by Girimallika Saikia, Director of Chorai Bandhu, Assam, and In-charge Principal of Bongaon Chola Higher Secondary School. The formal inauguration was conducted by noted environmentalist and senior journalist Apurba Ballav Goswami, who installed an artificial bird nest platform.

