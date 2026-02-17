BOKAKHAT: Maha Shivaratri celebrations conclude at Numaligarh Babathan

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The two-day celebration of Maha Shivaratri concluded on Monday at the historic Numaligarh Babathan, where a Shiva Linga was installed after its consecration. The sacred idol had been recovered from the ruins of a 9th–10th century temple at Deopahar.

Since yesterday, a large number of devotees gathered to take part in the Maha Shivaratri Puja and the two-day fair organized on the occasion. The Babathan Management Committee, Numaligarh Tea Estate Committee, police administration, village defence parties, and several voluntary organizations made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

As in previous years, the Babathan premises, the Deopahar area, and even National Highway 39 witnessed massive crowds. Vehicular movement along the highway was severely affected due to the heavy rush.

Babathan holds deep faith and reverence among the people of the region. Devotees offered prayers, lit lamps, and made offerings seeking blessings and well-being. People from different religious communities thronged the premises, and throughout the day, Numaligarh remained immersed in prayers and worship of Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, more than 500 stalls were set up around the Babathan premises, providing a boost to local traders. In addition, several traders from outside the state, along with saints and religious figures, participated in the fair.

