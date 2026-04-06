Bokakhat: Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigns for Atul Bora, pitches development agenda

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: “Someone who cannot be compared with anyone else—that is Atul. Over the past 10 years, after meeting Atul Bora, I am convinced that he is truly unique. With unmatched efficiency, dedication, and strong leadership, no one can stop Atul Bora this time as well. And he is even more necessary for all of you,” said Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan was speaking at a massive election rally for AGP candidate Atul Bora held at Behora Tea Estate playground in Numaligarh under Bokakhat constituency. He added that 10 years ago, travelling by car in Assam felt like travelling by boat due to poor road conditions—uneven and full of potholes. He highlighted that the roads are smooth now, and urged the people to wait a little longer as more development was coming, including an animated corridor in Bokakhat and a tunnel under the Brahmaputra. He also mentioned the orchid park and said that tea garden workers of 200-year-old estates were now becoming landowners.

The union minister landed at the Bihora helipad at 11:55 am and directly visited the tea gardens, interacting with women workers plucking tea leaves. He even joined them, carrying a basket and plucking leaves himself. He was welcomed with a traditional Jhumur dance by tea tribe performers and also joined them in dancing.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan shared that while flying over the tea gardens, he wished to have a cup of Assam tea, and upon arrival, that wish was fulfilled along with servings of Bokakhat’s famous ‘pera.’

Chouhan criticized the Congress party, alleging that it had held back Assam’s development for 55 years. He accused Congress of committing ‘five sins,’ including attempting to hand over Assam to Pakistan in 1947, which was prevented by Gopinath Bordoloi. He also claimed that during the 1962 war, Assam was almost abandoned due to fear of China by Jawaharlal Nehru.

He praised Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for evicting encroachers from 1.25 lakh bighas of land. Chouhan also spoke about providing housing to land patta holders, increasing tea workers’ wages to Rs 500, and reserving 3% of first-grade jobs in all departments for workers and community members.

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